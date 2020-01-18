Late Notices

Leann Johnson

WYALUSING, Pa. Leann Johnson, 56, of Wyalusing, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at her home.

Arrangements: pending, at Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

Bonnie J. Harsh

Bonnie J. Harsh, 91, of St. Joseph, passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

Farewell Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 6to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Burton E. Lyle

MARYVILLE, Mo. Burton E. Lyle, 87, of Maryville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at his home.

Graveside Memorial Services and Burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery, under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Lila M. ORiley

MARYVILLE, Mo. Lila M. (Clements) ORiley, 87, of Maryville, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Parkdale Manor, in Maryville.

Services: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the Price Funeral Home, in Maryville.

Burial: Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home.

John W. Pettijohn

FILLMORE, Mo. John PJ W. Pettijohn, 71, of Fillmore, passed away Friday, Jan. 16, 2020, at a local hospital, in St. Joseph.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, in Savannah.

Family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.