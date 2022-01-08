Late Notices
Donna K. Cotton
OREGON, Mo. - Donna K. Cotton, 72, of Oregon, Missouri, passed away Jan. 7, 2022. Services are pending at the Chamberlain Funeral Home in Oregon.
Terry Eaton
GALLATIN, Mo. - Terry Eaton age 59 of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away Jan. 5, 2022. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin.
Patti Jo
Evans-Jorgensen
KIDDER, Mo. Patti Jo Evans-Jorgensen, 59, Kidder, Missouri, formerly of Cameron, Missouri, passed Jan. 6, 2022. Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Graveside Service: April 4, at 2 p.m., at Highland Cemetery, Hamilton. www.bramfuneralservices.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
