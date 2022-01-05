Late Notices

Robert D. Graham

MAYSVILLE, Mo. Robert David Graham, 92, of Maysville, Missouri, formerly of St. Charles, Missouri, passed away Jan. 3, 2022. Services to be held at a later date. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Lonnie Norris

ALTAMONT, Mo. Lonnie Norris, 72, of Altamont, Missouri, passed away Jan. 3, 2022. Arrangements Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin.

Dennis Sandusky

Dennis Sandusky, 68, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 3, 2022. Mr. Sandusky has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Per his wishes, no visitation or services will be held.

Esther A. Watkins

HIAWATHA, Ks. Esther A. Watkins, 96, of Hiawatha, Kansas, died Jan. 3, 2022. wwwchapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.