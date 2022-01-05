Late Notices
Robert D. Graham
MAYSVILLE, Mo. Robert David Graham, 92, of Maysville, Missouri, formerly of St. Charles, Missouri, passed away Jan. 3, 2022. Services to be held at a later date. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Lonnie Norris
ALTAMONT, Mo. Lonnie Norris, 72, of Altamont, Missouri, passed away Jan. 3, 2022. Arrangements Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin.
Dennis Sandusky
Dennis Sandusky, 68, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 3, 2022. Mr. Sandusky has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Per his wishes, no visitation or services will be held.
Esther A. Watkins
HIAWATHA, Ks. Esther A. Watkins, 96, of Hiawatha, Kansas, died Jan. 3, 2022. wwwchapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
