Late Notices

Connie J. Brushwood

Connie Jean Brushwood, 71, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 31, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Ms. Brushwood has been cremated, under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

More information at: www.ruppfuneral.com.

Delvin L. Bryant

ROCK PORT, Mo. Delvin L. Bryant, 80, Rock Port, passed away Jan. 2, 2022, Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port.

Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 8, 2022, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.

Family Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service.

Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.

More information at: www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Griffin Donaldson

Griffin Donaldson, 25, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 3, 2022.

Arrangements are pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Ricky Faris

Ricky Faris, 67, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 3, 2022.

Arrangements are pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Clayton Greener

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Clayton Greener, 50, passed away Dec. 30, 2021.

Funeral service: 2 p.m. Dec. 7, 2022, Liberty Methodist Church, Chillicothe.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Alma Justus

Alma Justus, 62, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan.3, 2022.

Arrangements are pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Earl M. Miller

Earl Michael Miller, 65, of St. Joseph, died Dec. 28, 2021, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Arrangements: pending, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Charles E. Perman

Charles Edward Perman 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 2, 2022.

Arrangements are pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Michael Shelton

Michael Shelton, 39, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 3, 2022.

Arrangements are pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Irene Smith

MESA, Ariz. Irene Smith, 91, Mesa, formerly Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Jan. 2, 2022, Mesa.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

Family Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service.

Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

More information at: www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Cynthia Summerford

Cynthia Summerford, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 3, 2022.

Arrangements are pendin g at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Daniel E. Williams

Daniel Eugene Williams, 61, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

Arrangements: Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

