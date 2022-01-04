Late Notices
Connie J. Brushwood
Connie Jean Brushwood, 71, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 31, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Ms. Brushwood has been cremated, under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
More information at: www.ruppfuneral.com.
Delvin L. Bryant
ROCK PORT, Mo. Delvin L. Bryant, 80, Rock Port, passed away Jan. 2, 2022, Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 8, 2022, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Family Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
More information at: www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Griffin Donaldson
Griffin Donaldson, 25, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 3, 2022.
Arrangements are pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Ricky Faris
Ricky Faris, 67, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 3, 2022.
Arrangements are pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Clayton Greener
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Clayton Greener, 50, passed away Dec. 30, 2021.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Dec. 7, 2022, Liberty Methodist Church, Chillicothe.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Alma Justus
Alma Justus, 62, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan.3, 2022.
Arrangements are pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Earl M. Miller
Earl Michael Miller, 65, of St. Joseph, died Dec. 28, 2021, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Arrangements: pending, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Charles E. Perman
Charles Edward Perman 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 2, 2022.
Arrangements are pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Michael Shelton
Michael Shelton, 39, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 3, 2022.
Arrangements are pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Irene Smith
MESA, Ariz. Irene Smith, 91, Mesa, formerly Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Jan. 2, 2022, Mesa.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Family Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
More information at: www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Cynthia Summerford
Cynthia Summerford, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 3, 2022.
Arrangements are pendin g at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Daniel E. Williams
Daniel Eugene Williams, 61, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
Arrangements: Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
