Late Notices
David F. Allen
HAMILTON, Mo. David F. Allen, 76, Hamilton, MO, passed on Jan. 27. Service: 11:30 A.M, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at the Lake Viking Church, Gallatin. Interment: Lake Viking Cemetery, Gallatin. www.bramfuneralservices.com
Hapes, Berva L.
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. 93, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Mass: Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, 10 a.m., St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
AMir Angelo Colon
AMir Angelo Colon, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Natural Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Lise Key
HELENA, Mo. Lise Key, 61, Helena, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Arthur D. Moore, Jr.
HENDERSON, Nev. Arthur Art DeShon Moore, Jr., 55, Henderson, Nevada, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 20, 2020 in Henderson. His local remembrance will be held at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, at a summer date that will be determined safe for a small gathering.
Dorothy M. Peregrine
TARKIO, Mo. Dorothy M. Peregrine, 88, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Thursday Jan. 28, 2021. Private family funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 St. Pauls Catholic Church, Tarkio. More info at www.minterfuneralchapels.com.
James Standfield
James Standfield, 52, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Annalouise Straub
BALDWIN CITY, Kan. Annalouise Straub, 83, of Baldwin City, former Brown County resident, died Jan. 29, 2021. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information.
Dorothy Williams
SAVANNAH, Mo. Dorothy Williams, 72, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2021. Memorial Services will be at a later date at Green Valley Baptist Church, St. Joseph. Breit-Hawkins Funeral, Savannah Home is in charge of local arrangements.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.