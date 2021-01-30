Late Notices

David F. Allen

HAMILTON, Mo. David F. Allen, 76, Hamilton, MO, passed on Jan. 27. Service: 11:30 A.M, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at the Lake Viking Church, Gallatin. Interment: Lake Viking Cemetery, Gallatin. www.bramfuneralservices.com

Hapes, Berva L.

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. 93, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Mass: Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, 10 a.m., St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

AMir Angelo Colon

AMir Angelo Colon, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Natural Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Lise Key

HELENA, Mo. Lise Key, 61, Helena, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Arthur D. Moore, Jr.

HENDERSON, Nev. Arthur Art DeShon Moore, Jr., 55, Henderson, Nevada, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 20, 2020 in Henderson. His local remembrance will be held at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, at a summer date that will be determined safe for a small gathering.

Dorothy M. Peregrine

TARKIO, Mo. Dorothy M. Peregrine, 88, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Thursday Jan. 28, 2021. Private family funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 St. Pauls Catholic Church, Tarkio. More info at www.minterfuneralchapels.com.

James Standfield

James Standfield, 52, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Annalouise Straub

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. Annalouise Straub, 83, of Baldwin City, former Brown County resident, died Jan. 29, 2021. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information.

Dorothy Williams

SAVANNAH, Mo. Dorothy Williams, 72, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2021. Memorial Services will be at a later date at Green Valley Baptist Church, St. Joseph. Breit-Hawkins Funeral, Savannah Home is in charge of local arrangements.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.