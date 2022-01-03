Late Notices

Jeromy Bloss

Jeromy Bloss, 47, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 31, 2021.

Arrangements are pending, at the Rupp funeral home

Connie J. Brushwood

Connie J. Brushwood, 71, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 31, 2021.

Arrangements are pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Russell G. Cochran

Russell G. Cochran, 86, St. Joseph, passed away on Dec. 26, 2021, at a local health care facility.

Memorial service: 11 a.m. Jan. 7, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Visitation: one hour prior to the service.

Frances Cotter

Frances Cotter, 99, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 31, 2021.

Arrangements are pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Ralph L. Eckels

ROSENDALE, Mo. Ralph Laverne Eckels, age 84, Rosendale, passed from this life on Dec. 29, 2021, in St. Joseph.

Celebration of life: 10 a.m. Jan. 4, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, Missouri.

Visitation and family receiving hours: 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 3, 2022, at the Funeral Home.

Interment: Savannah cemetery, immediately following the service.

Marilyn Jones

KING CITY, Mo. Marilyn (Wardrip) Jones, 82, King City, passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

Marilyn has been cremated, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

More information at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Larry McClain

Larry "Pete" McClain, 55, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 1, 2022.

Arrangements are pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home

Jay D. Penwell

Jay Daniel Penwell, 53, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 1, 2022.

Arrangements are pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Connie L. Watson

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. Connie Lou Watson, 89, passed away Dec. 31, 2021.

Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Stewartsville, with burial following at Stewartsville Cemetery.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home.

More information at: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com.

Karen Wilson

SAVANNAH, Mo. Karen (Sherlock) Wilson, Savannah, passed away Dec. 30, 2021, at A local hospital in St. Joseph.

Funeral services: 2 p.m. Jan. 6, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah.

Visitation and family receiving hour: 1 to 2 p.m. Jan. 6, 2022, at the Funeral Home.

Burial will follow the services at Savannah Cemetery, Savannah.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.