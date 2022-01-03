Late Notices
Jeromy Bloss
Jeromy Bloss, 47, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 31, 2021.
Arrangements are pending, at the Rupp funeral home
Connie J. Brushwood
Connie J. Brushwood, 71, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 31, 2021.
Arrangements are pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Russell G. Cochran
Russell G. Cochran, 86, St. Joseph, passed away on Dec. 26, 2021, at a local health care facility.
Memorial service: 11 a.m. Jan. 7, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Visitation: one hour prior to the service.
Frances Cotter
Frances Cotter, 99, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 31, 2021.
Arrangements are pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Ralph L. Eckels
ROSENDALE, Mo. Ralph Laverne Eckels, age 84, Rosendale, passed from this life on Dec. 29, 2021, in St. Joseph.
Celebration of life: 10 a.m. Jan. 4, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, Missouri.
Visitation and family receiving hours: 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 3, 2022, at the Funeral Home.
Interment: Savannah cemetery, immediately following the service.
Marilyn Jones
KING CITY, Mo. Marilyn (Wardrip) Jones, 82, King City, passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
Marilyn has been cremated, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
More information at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Larry McClain
Larry "Pete" McClain, 55, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 1, 2022.
Arrangements are pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home
Jay D. Penwell
Jay Daniel Penwell, 53, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 1, 2022.
Arrangements are pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Connie L. Watson
STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. Connie Lou Watson, 89, passed away Dec. 31, 2021.
Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Stewartsville, with burial following at Stewartsville Cemetery.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home.
More information at: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com.
Karen Wilson
SAVANNAH, Mo. Karen (Sherlock) Wilson, Savannah, passed away Dec. 30, 2021, at A local hospital in St. Joseph.
Funeral services: 2 p.m. Jan. 6, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah.
Visitation and family receiving hour: 1 to 2 p.m. Jan. 6, 2022, at the Funeral Home.
Burial will follow the services at Savannah Cemetery, Savannah.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
