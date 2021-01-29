Late Notices

Lillie P. Alden

WINSTON, Mo. Lillie Pearl (Sharp) Alden, Age 100, went to be with Jesus Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Private Family Funeral Services are scheduled with burial in Kidder Cemetery. Turner Family Funeral Home

Darrel R. Clausen

KING CITY, Mo. Darrel Randy Clausen, 71, King City, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Darrel has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City. Memorial Services with Military Rites will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at Roberson Funeral Home, King City. Inurnment will be held at a later date. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Charles Elder

BETHANY, Mo. Charles Wilford Elder, 89, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Funeral Services 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Masonic Cemetery, Gilman City, Missouri. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Bonnie Hossfield

FALLS CITY, Neb. Bonnie Hossfeld, 89, of Falls City, NE, passed away Jan. 24, 2021. Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome for obituary/service information

Arthur D. Moore, Jr.

HENDERSON, Nev. Arthur Art DeShon Moore, Jr., 55, Henderson, Nevada, Dec. 20, 2020 in Henderson. His local remembrance will be held at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, at a summer date that will be determined safe for a small gathering.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.