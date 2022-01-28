Late Notices

Linda Cunningham

Linda Cunningham, 79, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 27, 2022. Farewell Services pending under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Elaine Morris

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Elaine Morris, 85, passed away Jan. 26, 2022. Services: Jan. 31, 1 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Gertrude Seever

Gertrude Trudy Seever, 94, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 27, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Nora Schottel

Nora "Winnie" Schottel, 97 of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 25, 2022. Funeral 11 a.m. Monday, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by interment at Ashland Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the service at our chapel.

Louise C. Smith

BRAYMER, Mo. Louise Cecilia Smith, 76, passed away Jan. 27, 2022. Services: Feb. 1, 2022, 10 a.m., Braymer Baptist Church, Braymer. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com Arrangements: Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.

Clarence Yoessel

FALLS CITY, Neb. Clarence Yoessel of Falls City, Nebraska, passed away Jan. 27, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha. wwwchapeloaksfuneralhome.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

