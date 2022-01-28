Late Notices
Linda Cunningham
Linda Cunningham, 79, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 27, 2022. Farewell Services pending under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Elaine Morris
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Elaine Morris, 85, passed away Jan. 26, 2022. Services: Jan. 31, 1 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Gertrude Seever
Gertrude Trudy Seever, 94, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 27, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Nora Schottel
Nora "Winnie" Schottel, 97 of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 25, 2022. Funeral 11 a.m. Monday, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by interment at Ashland Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the service at our chapel.
Louise C. Smith
BRAYMER, Mo. Louise Cecilia Smith, 76, passed away Jan. 27, 2022. Services: Feb. 1, 2022, 10 a.m., Braymer Baptist Church, Braymer. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com Arrangements: Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.
Clarence Yoessel
FALLS CITY, Neb. Clarence Yoessel of Falls City, Nebraska, passed away Jan. 27, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha. wwwchapeloaksfuneralhome.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
