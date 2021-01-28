Late Notices

Jeffery B. Banta

Jeffery Blane Banta, 61, St Joseph, passed away Jan. 25, 2021. Mr. Banta has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials: The Noyes Home.

Ron Conger

Ron Conger, 62, St. Joseph, passed away January 26, 2021. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Gary W. Easley

ROCK PORT, Mo. Gary W. Easley, 84, Rock Port, Missouri, passed away, Jan. 27, 2021. Private family memorial service: 2 p.m. Jan. 30, 2021. Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri.

Patricia L. Friend

CAMERON, Mo. Patricia Lee Friend, 71, of Cameron, passed away Jan. 25, 2021. Services are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Steven I. Griffith

LIBERTY, Mo. Steven I. Griffith 71, of Liberty, MO, died Jan. 22, 2021. Service 2 p.m., Jan. 30, at Ashland United Methodist Church Interment Blakely Cemetery. Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Elizabeth L. Hoar

HORTON, Kan. Elizabeth Lee Betty Hoar, 89, of Horton, passed away Jan. 26, 2021. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.

Wanda I. Pasley

Wanda Irene Pasley, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 25, 2021 in St. Joseph. Ms. Pasley has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. www.ruppfuneral.com.

Rev. Betty Polly

TRENTON, Mo. Rev. Betty Polly, 81, Trenton, Missouri. died Tuesday. Cremation by Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton www.resthavenmort.com

Anthony D. Sturdevant

RIDGEWAY, Mo. - Anthony D. Tony Sturdevant, 70, Ridgeway, Missouri, passed away Jan. 25, 2021. Services will be held at 3 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Eagleville Community Christian Church, Eagleville, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, Inurnment at a later date. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Sandra Watt

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. Sandra Watt, 76, Independence, Missouri, passed away Jan. 26, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Martinsville, MO. www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.