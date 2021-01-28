Late Notices
Jeffery B. Banta
Jeffery Blane Banta, 61, St Joseph, passed away Jan. 25, 2021. Mr. Banta has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials: The Noyes Home.
Ron Conger
Ron Conger, 62, St. Joseph, passed away January 26, 2021. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Gary W. Easley
ROCK PORT, Mo. Gary W. Easley, 84, Rock Port, Missouri, passed away, Jan. 27, 2021. Private family memorial service: 2 p.m. Jan. 30, 2021. Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri.
Patricia L. Friend
CAMERON, Mo. Patricia Lee Friend, 71, of Cameron, passed away Jan. 25, 2021. Services are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Steven I. Griffith
LIBERTY, Mo. Steven I. Griffith 71, of Liberty, MO, died Jan. 22, 2021. Service 2 p.m., Jan. 30, at Ashland United Methodist Church Interment Blakely Cemetery. Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Elizabeth L. Hoar
HORTON, Kan. Elizabeth Lee Betty Hoar, 89, of Horton, passed away Jan. 26, 2021. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
Wanda I. Pasley
Wanda Irene Pasley, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 25, 2021 in St. Joseph. Ms. Pasley has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. www.ruppfuneral.com.
Rev. Betty Polly
TRENTON, Mo. Rev. Betty Polly, 81, Trenton, Missouri. died Tuesday. Cremation by Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton www.resthavenmort.com
Anthony D. Sturdevant
RIDGEWAY, Mo. - Anthony D. Tony Sturdevant, 70, Ridgeway, Missouri, passed away Jan. 25, 2021. Services will be held at 3 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Eagleville Community Christian Church, Eagleville, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, Inurnment at a later date. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Sandra Watt
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. Sandra Watt, 76, Independence, Missouri, passed away Jan. 26, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Martinsville, MO. www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.