Late Notices
Margaret Henry
LEES SUMMIT, Mo. Margaret Henry, of Lees Summit, Missouri, passed away Jan. 24, 2022. There will be a private graveside service at Highland Cemetery, Hamilton, Missouri. Celebration of life at a later date. www.bramfuneralservices.com
V. Jane Parkhurst
BLYTHEDALE, Mo. Veva Jane Parkhurst, 80, Blythedale, Missouri, passed away Jan. 24, 2022. Funeral 11 a.m. Jan. 29 at the Eagleville Christian Church, Eagleville, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville. Inurnment at a later date will be held in Highland Cemetery, Eagleville. Visitation 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Leo G. Tull
BETHANY, Mo. Leo Gene Tull, 70, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Jan. 23, 2022. Leo has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Services and Inurnment July 18 in Matkins Cemetery, McFall, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. There is no scheduled family visitation. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.