David M. Payne

PLATTE CITY, Mo. David M. Payne, 44 of Platte City, Missouri, formerly of Smithville, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 surrounded by his loved ones.

Private services will be announced later. Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.