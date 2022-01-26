Late Notices
Mary A. Meek
MAYSVILLE, Mo. Mary Alberta "Bertie" Meek, 94, passed away: Jan. 24, 2022. Funeral 10 a.m. Jan. 28, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville, burial following at Oak Lawn Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Edith L. Scheuerman
HIAWATHA, Kan. Edith L. (Cheney) Scheuerman, 102, of Hiawatha, died Jan. 22, 2022. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service info
Charles J. Steele Jr.
Charles J. Steele, Jr., 83, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 22, 2022. Visitation 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 3, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
