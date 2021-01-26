Late Notices
William A. Brooke
BRAYMER, Mo. William Arthur Brooke, 90, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Graveside service: Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, 10 a.m., Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. rrangements: Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.
Linda G. Chavez
Linda G. Chavez, 84, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Bonnie S. Neel
WEATHERBY, Mo. Bonnie Sue Neel, age 69, passed away Jan. 22, 2021. Graveside Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Maysville, Missouri.
Leonard A. Smith
Leonard Amos Smith 90, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 25, 2021; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Illa G. Strasser
Illa G. Strasser, 95, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Services 2 PM Saturday, January 30, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.