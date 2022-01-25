Late Notices
Charles E. Berry
EASTON, Mo. Charles E. Berry, 84, of Easton, Missouri, passed away Jan. 23, 2022. Charlie has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. www.ruppfuneral.com.
Nancy E. Farmer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Nancy E. Farmer, 77, formerly of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Jan. 21, 2022. Graveside Service and Interment 3 p.m. Jan. 27 at Savannah Cemetery. Visitation 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.
David Fowler
KINGSTON, Mo. David Fowler, 70, Kingston, Missouri, passed on Jan. 21, 2022. Celebration of Life Service: 11 a.m., Jan. 25, the Kingston Church of the Nazarene, Kingston. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the church, just prior to the service. Interment: Prairie Ridge Cemetery, west of Polo. www.bramfuneralservices.com
Maldeanna Lynnes
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Maldeanna Trudy Lynnes, 70, passed away Jan. 12, 2022. Services: Oakes United Methodist Church, Oakes, North Dakota, Feb. 5, 10 a.m. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Charles Radabaugh
HAMILTON, Mo. Charles "Charlie" Radabaugh, 93, Hamilton, Missouri, passed on Jan. 22. Celebration of Life Service: 2 p.m., Jan. 27, at the Lake Viking Church, Gallatin, Missouri. There is no scheduled visitation. Interment: Christian Cemetery, Dawn, Missouri. Arrangements: www.bramfuneralservices.com
Julia A. Ward
Julia A. Ward, 90, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 22, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.