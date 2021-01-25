Late Notices

Lee C. Felsburg

SAVANNAH, Mo. Lee Curtis Felsburg, 91, of Savannah, went to be with Jesus on Jan. 21, 2021, with his family by his side.

Open visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Jan. 28, 2021, at Breit Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah.

Burial: 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph.

David Hecker

David Hecker 72, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.

Visitation: 12:30- 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Funeral services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

More information at: www.ruppfuneral.com.

Norma M. South

KIDDER, Mo. Norma M. South, 83, Kidder, passed on Jan. 22.

Cremation entrusted to: Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton, Missouri.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.

More information at: www.bramfuneralservices.com.

