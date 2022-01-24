Late Notices
Donnie L. Murrell
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Donnie Lee Murrell, passed away Jan. 21, 2022. Burial at the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Randy L. Wilson
LATHROP, Mo. Randy L. Wilson, 68 of Lathrop, Missouri, passed away Jan. 20, 2022. Service: 3 p.m. Jan. 30, Lathrop High School Gymnasium. Visitation following from 4 to 6 p.m. Graveside service: 1 p.m. Jan. 31, Lathrop Cemetery. Arrangements by Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop www.stithfamilyfunerals.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
