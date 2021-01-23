Late Notices

Elizabeth Barnhart

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Elizabeth Barnhart, 100, died Jan. 22, 2021. Private Family Service: Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, 10 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Denice A. Cannon

Denice Ann Cannon, 57, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 22, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Angie L. Denton

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Angie Lois Jean Denton, 85, died Jan. 21, 2021. Mass: Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, 10 a.m., St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Ina M. Gorham

BRAYMER, Mo. Ina Mae Gorham, 87, died Jan., 21, 2021. Funeral Services: Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, 2 p.m., Church of Christ, Braymer, Missouri. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Jeffrey L. Graves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Jeffrey Lynn Graves, 57, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Jan. 21, 2021. Graveside Services and Burial 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, in Lathrop Cemetery, Lathrop, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Ronald Landrus

LINN CREEK, Mo. Ronald Landrus, age 91 of Linn Creek, Missouri, passed away Jan. 21, 2021. Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home of Camdenton, Missouri.

Dorothy J. Thomas

CAINSVILLE, Mo. Dorothy J. Thomas, 95 died Jan. 20, 2021. Cremation is provided by Bethany Memorial Chapel, Bethany. Memorial Service at a later date. Tributes may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com

Junior Utt

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. Elvin Junior Utt, 73, of Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away Jan. 22, 2021. Services: 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Stewartsville, Missouri. www.polandthompson.com. Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Robert H. Weaver

Robert Bob H. Weaver, 74, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 20, 2021, in Brownsville, Texas. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.