Late Notices
Patty J. Allen
Patty Jo Allen, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 19, 2022. Services 1 p.m. Feb. 5, Simplify Cremations & Funerals, Interment Ashland Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 4, 2022, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Barbara M. Hirsch
HIAWATHA, Kan. Barbara Marie (Harvey) Hirsch, 85, passed away Jan. 21, 2022. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Darrell R. Jochum
Darrell R. Jochum, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 19, 2022. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m., Jan. 27, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Paul E. Roach
AMITY, Mo. Paul Eugene Roach, 79, passed away Jan. 20. Graveside services 11 a.m. Jan. 24, at St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 23. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
David A. Tait
MAYSVILLE, Mo. David Alan Tait, 54, passed away Jan. 17, 2022. Memorial services at a later date. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
