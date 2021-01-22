Late Notices

Charles Teel

GLADSTONE, Mo. Charles Alvin (C.A.) Teel, of Gladstone, Missouri, passed away on Jan. 20, 2021. Graveside Service: 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 at Mt. Ayr Cemetery.www.polandthompson.com. Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home of Cameron, Missouri.

Raymon L. Terrell

Raymon L. Terrell died on Jan. 7, 2021. No services are planned.

Wilma R. Walker

WARSAW, Mo. Wilma Ruth Walker, 91, passed away Jan. 19, 2021. Services: 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at the Poland-Thompson Chapel. Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens. www.polandthompson.com. Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Anna L. Webster

OREGON, Mo. Anna Lou Webster, 92, of Oregon, Mo., passed away on Wed., Jan. 20, 2021. Services are pending at the Chamberlain Funeral Home in Oregon.

Janet S. Wiese

FAIRFAX, Mo. Jan Wiese, 74, Fairfax, passed away Jan.20, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Family and Friend Gathering: 1:00 p.m., Jan. 25, 2021, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.