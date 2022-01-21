Late Notices

Aivry M. Griffin

GRANT CITY, Mo. Aivry Marie Griffin, 17, Grant City, Missouri, died Jan. 19, 2022. Funeral 2 p.m., Jan. 24, at the Worth County R-3 High School Gymnasium. Friends may call after 1 p.m. Sunday at the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City.

Connie R. Schultz

Connie Rae Schultz, 82, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 19, 2022. Farewell Services 10 a.m. Jan. 29, Horigan Chapel. Inurnment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Paul D. VanMeter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Paul Dean VanMeter, 86, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Jan. 15, 2022. Paul has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Memorial Graveside Services and Inurnment will 1 p.m. Jan. 22, Lloyd Cemetery, Mt. Moriah, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. There is no scheduled family visitation. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Thomas K. Wilhelm

HIAWATHA, Ks. Thomas K. Wilhelm, 58, of Hiawatha, Kansas, died Jan. 19, 2022. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

