Late Notices
Aivry M. Griffin
GRANT CITY, Mo. Aivry Marie Griffin, 17, Grant City, Missouri, died Jan. 19, 2022. Funeral 2 p.m., Jan. 24, at the Worth County R-3 High School Gymnasium. Friends may call after 1 p.m. Sunday at the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City.
Connie R. Schultz
Connie Rae Schultz, 82, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 19, 2022. Farewell Services 10 a.m. Jan. 29, Horigan Chapel. Inurnment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Paul D. VanMeter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Paul Dean VanMeter, 86, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Jan. 15, 2022. Paul has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Memorial Graveside Services and Inurnment will 1 p.m. Jan. 22, Lloyd Cemetery, Mt. Moriah, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. There is no scheduled family visitation. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Thomas K. Wilhelm
HIAWATHA, Ks. Thomas K. Wilhelm, 58, of Hiawatha, Kansas, died Jan. 19, 2022. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.