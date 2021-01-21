Late Notices

Norman P. Lang

Norman P. Lang, 87, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. A prayer service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Iva M. Lukehart

Iva Marie Lukehart, 64, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 19, 2021; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

James E. McIntosh

TARKIO, Mo. James Edward McIntosh, 67, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. All memorial services are pending. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Faye E. Morgan

Faye E. (Rudolph) Morgan, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.