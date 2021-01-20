Late Notices
Dalton G. Covert
ROBINSON, Kan. Dalton Glenn Covert, 61, of Robinson, Kansas, died Jan. 15, 2021, at Apostolic Christian Home in Sabetha. Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Ruth Ann Powers
Ruth Ann Powers 91, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 18, 2021; Private services Friday, Mount Olivet Cemetery. arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.
Luchen A. Reith
HAMILTON, Mo. Luchen Gretchen A. Reith, 83, Hamilton, Missouri, passed on Jan. 15, 2021. Cremation has been entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.
Ronald H. Tospon
KINGSTON, Mo. Ronald "Ronnie" H. Tospon, 78, Kingston, Missouri, passed on Jan. 18, at the Cameron Regional Medical Center, Cameron, Missouri. Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. www.bramfuneralservices.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.