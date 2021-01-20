Late Notices

Dalton G. Covert

ROBINSON, Kan. Dalton Glenn Covert, 61, of Robinson, Kansas, died Jan. 15, 2021, at Apostolic Christian Home in Sabetha. Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com

Ruth Ann Powers

Ruth Ann Powers 91, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 18, 2021; Private services Friday, Mount Olivet Cemetery. arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.

Luchen A. Reith

HAMILTON, Mo. Luchen Gretchen A. Reith, 83, Hamilton, Missouri, passed on Jan. 15, 2021. Cremation has been entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

Ronald H. Tospon

KINGSTON, Mo. Ronald "Ronnie" H. Tospon, 78, Kingston, Missouri, passed on Jan. 18, at the Cameron Regional Medical Center, Cameron, Missouri. Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. www.bramfuneralservices.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

Other Obituaries