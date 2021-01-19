Late Notices

Juanita J. English

MARYVILLE, Mo. Juanita Jane English, 85, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Services are pending at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Heather F. Jarrett

Heather Faye Jarrett, 42, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 17, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Dorothy M. Kretzer

GOWER, Mo. Dorothy Mae (Giles) Kretzer, 86, of Gower, Missouri, passed away Jan. 17, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Wed, Jan 20, at Our Lady of Guadalupe, in St. Joseph. Burial: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Easton, Missouri. Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home.

Larry P. Logston, Jr.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Larry Paul Logston, Jr., Kansas City, Missouri, passed on Jan. 16, 2021. Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Jan. 22, 2021, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Interment: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton.

www.bramfuneralservices.com

Ruth W. Owen

MAYSVILLE, Mo. Ruth W. Owen, age 96, passed away Jan. 12, 2021. Graveside Funeral Services will be 1:30 p.m. Jan. 23, 2021, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Maysville, Missouri. Turner Family Funeral Home of aysville. www.urnerfamilyfuneral.com

Lowell M. Porter

HENRIETTA, Mo. Lowell Melvin Porter, 76, of Henrietta, passed away Jan. 18, 2021. Funeral Service: 2 p.m., Jan. 20, 2021 at Poland-Thompson Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron. www.polandthompson.com Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Luetta Scott

LAKE CITY, Fla. Luetta Lou Scott, 92, Lake City, Florida, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Darrell S. Shannon

Darrell Stephan Shannon 63, passed away Jan, 17, 2021; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Garland Shepard

CAMERON, Mo. Garland Gary R Shepard, 76, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Jan. 15, 2021. Services will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 22, 2021, at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Burial in Cameron. www.polandthompson.com. Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

V. Ludene Welch

V. Ludene Welch, 93, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 14, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.