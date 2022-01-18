Late Notices
M. Joanne Anderson
M. Joanne Anderson, 79, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 17, 2022. Services pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Linda J. Bauman
SAVANNAH, Mo. Linda J. Bauman, age 74, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Jan. 15 in her home. Arrangements are pending at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.
Melissa A. Castro
Melissa A. (Milbourn) Castro, 39, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 16, 2022. Services pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Loren F. Ebert
Canton, Ill. Loren F. Ebert, Canton, formerly Rock Port, Missouri, passed away Jan. 15, 2022. Funeral 11 a.m. Jan. 21 St. Johns Lutheran Church, Westboro. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 20, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Susan M. Greenway
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Susan Marie Greenway, 70, passed away Jan. 15, 2022. Service: Jan. 20, 11 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Diane M. Hicks
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Diane Marie Hicks, 62, passed away Jan. 15, 2022. Mass: Jan. 20 10 a.m., St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Dennis Johnson
Dennis Hondo Johnson, 66, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 14, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Richard A. Martin
Richard A. Martin, 59, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 17, 2022. Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Barbara J. McGregor
Barbara J. (Jackson) McGregor, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 16, 2022. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Linda Morriss
STANBERRY, Mo. Linda Morriss, 69, of Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Jan. 16, 2022. Funeral 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at the First Christian Church, Stanberry. Burial in the High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Friends may call anytime after 2 p.m. Thursday at the chapel.
Daniel J. Reinert
Daniel Joseph Reinert, 73, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 16, 2022. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Joyce E. Russell
BETHANY, Mo. Joyce Elaine (Doolittle) Russell, 60, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Jan. 14, 2022. Funeral 1:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery, Bethany. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Nancy S. Rockwood
SAVANNAH, Mo. Nancy Sue Rockwood, age 78, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Jan. 16, 2022. Funeral 2 p.m., Saturday at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Interment; Savannah Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the service at our chapel.
Ruth A. Rother
MOUND CITY, Mo. Ruth A. Rother, 78, Mound City, Missouri, passed away Jan. 16, 2022. Service: 2:30 p.m., Jan. 22 Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri. No visitation. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Chester Wyckoff
MAYSVILLE, Mo. Chester Wyckoff, 71, passed away Jan. 12, 2022. Inurnment at a later date www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com Services under the direction of Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
