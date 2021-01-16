Late Notices

Martin R. Addington

ROCK PORT, Mo. Martin R. Marty Addington, 71, Rock Port, Missouri, passed away, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. All memorial services pending, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Tammy S. Dumm

Tammy Sue Dumm 59, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Daniel Ellis

BETHANY, Mo. Daniel Martin Dan Ellis, 66, Bethany, Missouri, passed away on Jan. 13, 2021. Dan has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Memorial Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Inurnment with Military Rites will follow in Masonic Cemetery, Eagleville, Missouri. www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

Ricky D. Maag

Ricky Duane Maag 59, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday Jan. 14, 2021. Graveside services following at Mt. Zion Cosby, Missouri. Arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.

Brian G. Mears

Brian Gene Mears 58, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday Jan. 14, 2021; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.