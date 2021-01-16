Late Notices
Martin R. Addington
ROCK PORT, Mo. Martin R. Marty Addington, 71, Rock Port, Missouri, passed away, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. All memorial services pending, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Tammy S. Dumm
Tammy Sue Dumm 59, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Daniel Ellis
BETHANY, Mo. Daniel Martin Dan Ellis, 66, Bethany, Missouri, passed away on Jan. 13, 2021. Dan has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Memorial Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Inurnment with Military Rites will follow in Masonic Cemetery, Eagleville, Missouri. www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
Ricky D. Maag
Ricky Duane Maag 59, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday Jan. 14, 2021. Graveside services following at Mt. Zion Cosby, Missouri. Arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.
Brian G. Mears
Brian Gene Mears 58, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday Jan. 14, 2021; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home
