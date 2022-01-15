Late Notices
Virgil Julian
Virgil Julian 80, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 14, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Bobby Joe Leslie
Bobby Joe Leslie, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan 13, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Claude L. Lynch Jr.
Claude L. Lynch Jr., 88, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 14, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Paul D. Oder
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Paul Dean Oder, 75, passed away Jan.13, 2022. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
William Roberts Sr.
MULVANE, Kan. William Roberts Sr., 78, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 13. Visition noon to 2 p.m.Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Union Star. www.ruppfuneral.com.
Dale F. Wheeler
FAUCETT, Mo. Dale F. Wheeler 84, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away Jan. 14, 2022. Funeral: 2 p.m., Jan. 18, at Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Arrangements Rupp Funeral Home www.ruppfuneral.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.