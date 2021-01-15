Late Notices
Connor Christlieb
SAVANNAH, Mo. Connor Christlieb, 28, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Funeral services: 2 pm, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Odd Fellows Public Cemetery
Mary Finney
HALE, Mo. Mary Finney, 84, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Graveside services: Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, 10 a.m., Hale Cemetery, Hale, Missouri.For more information, please visit www.lindelyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Hale.
Lacie R. Hearn
Lacie Renee NeNe Hearn, 27, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Farewell Services & Public Livestream 10 a.m.. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Jerry L Olsen
HIAWATHA, Kan. Jerry L Olsen, 80. of Hiawatha, Kansas, died Jan. 12, 2021. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com For obituary information
Robert S. Richard
TOPEKA, Kan. Robert Scott Rob Richard, 50, of Topeka, Kansas, died Jan. 9, 2021. Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary information
Harvey Ross
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Harvey Joe Ross, 75, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. No services at this time. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Donald R Wilson
Donald R Wilson, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 in St Joseph. Mr. Wilson has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.