Late Notices

Connor Christlieb

SAVANNAH, Mo. Connor Christlieb, 28, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Funeral services: 2 pm, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Odd Fellows Public Cemetery

Mary Finney

HALE, Mo. Mary Finney, 84, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Graveside services: Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, 10 a.m., Hale Cemetery, Hale, Missouri.For more information, please visit www.lindelyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Hale.

Lacie R. Hearn

Lacie Renee NeNe Hearn, 27, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Farewell Services & Public Livestream 10 a.m.. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Jerry L Olsen

HIAWATHA, Kan. Jerry L Olsen, 80. of Hiawatha, Kansas, died Jan. 12, 2021. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com For obituary information

Robert S. Richard

TOPEKA, Kan. Robert Scott Rob Richard, 50, of Topeka, Kansas, died Jan. 9, 2021. Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary information

Harvey Ross

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Harvey Joe Ross, 75, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. No services at this time. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Donald R Wilson

Donald R Wilson, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 in St Joseph. Mr. Wilson has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.