Late Notices

Rick D. Glenn

BETHANY, Mo. Richard Dean Rick Glenn, 61, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Jan. 12, 2022. Funeral 10 a.m. Jan. 17 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in Morris Chapel Cemetery, Bethany. Visitation 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Dewey G. Heath

HELENA, Mo. Dewey G. Heath, 87, Helena, Missouri, passed away Jan. 13, 2022. Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Helena Cemetery. Visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where the Room will be Open to the Public 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Victor M. Hicks

Victor M. Hicks, 64, died Jan. 12, 2022. Funeral arrangements pending Bullock Family Funeral Chapel.

Gordon E. Hyde

PENROSE, Colo. Gordon Earl Hyde passed away Jan. 8, 2022. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information

Kim R. Milner

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Kim Renee Milner, 60, passed away Jan. 12, 2022. Funeral Jan. 18, 1 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

John Skaith

John Mike Skaith, 71, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 13, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Virginia L. Tague

GALLATIN, Mo. Virginia L. Tague, 93, of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away Jan. 12, 2022. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

