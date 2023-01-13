Late Notices, Jan. 13, 2023 Jan 13, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Late NoticesBryce K. BrobstHIAWATHA, Kan. Bryce Kevin Brobst, 59, of Hiawatha, passed away Jan. 11, 2023. www.chapeloaksfuneralhomeLeah CottonLeah Cotton, 41, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 5, 2023. Cremation under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & CrematoryTom DaleTom T. Dale, 75, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 11, 2023. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.Donald W. GilmoreDonald W. Gilmore, 76, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 12, 2023. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.Chris D. LanceChris Douglas Lance 55, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 11, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.heatonbowmansmith.com.As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crematory Meierhoffer St. Joseph Tom T. Dale Funeral Home Leah Cotton Bryce Kevin Brobst × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Jan. 13, 2023 Late Notices, Jan. 12, 2023 Late Notices, Jan. 11, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesMan sentenced to 23 years in teen's murderPolice respond to report of stabbingNew ‘Schweet’ spot opens in St. JosephAmerican Eagle Outfitters closing its doors at mallThrift World set to open location in St. JosephMan in critical condition after being shotSt. Joseph native’s film selected for the Sundance Film FestivalWATCH: Afternoon update on snow forecastTwo people injured after two-vehicle crash at Belt and NorthridgeTrauma and its fallout still linger for woman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.