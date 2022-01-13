Late Notices

Vince Mueller

Vince Mueller, 86, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 12, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Kathryn L. Myers

MARYVILLE, Mo. Kathryn L. "Katie" Myers, 60, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away Jan. 11, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

N. June Shain

TRENTON, Mo. Nellie June Shain, 98, Trenton, Missouri, formerly of Bethany and Blythedale, Missouri, passed away Jan. 7, 2022. Funeral 1:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale, Missouri. Visitation 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Cody Lee Stiens

MARICOPA, Ariz. Cody Lee Stiens, 34, of Maricopa, Arizona, formerly of Maryville, Missouri, passed away Jan. 11, 2022. Services: 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, at St. Gregorys Catholic Church, Maryville. Burial: St. Marys Cemetery, Maryville. Visitation 1 to 3 p.m., Jan. 23, at the Church.

Florence Zatorski

Florence (Kuzma) Zatorski, 94, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 10, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

