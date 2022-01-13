Late Notices
Vince Mueller
Vince Mueller, 86, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 12, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Kathryn L. Myers
MARYVILLE, Mo. Kathryn L. "Katie" Myers, 60, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away Jan. 11, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
N. June Shain
TRENTON, Mo. Nellie June Shain, 98, Trenton, Missouri, formerly of Bethany and Blythedale, Missouri, passed away Jan. 7, 2022. Funeral 1:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale, Missouri. Visitation 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Cody Lee Stiens
MARICOPA, Ariz. Cody Lee Stiens, 34, of Maricopa, Arizona, formerly of Maryville, Missouri, passed away Jan. 11, 2022. Services: 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, at St. Gregorys Catholic Church, Maryville. Burial: St. Marys Cemetery, Maryville. Visitation 1 to 3 p.m., Jan. 23, at the Church.
Florence Zatorski
Florence (Kuzma) Zatorski, 94, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 10, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
