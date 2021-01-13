Late Notices

Martha M. Fletcher

MAYSVILLE, Mo. Martha M. Fletcher Marty,Age: 74, passed away: Jan. 8, 2021. Celebration of Life Services will be held Saturday, Feb. 13 at 1 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ, Maysville Restoration Branch, located at 7319 North Highway 33, Maysville, MO. Turner Family Funeral Home www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Kathleen Kelber

COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. Kathleen Kelber, 66, Country Club Village, Missouri, passed away Jan. 11, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory

Ronald W. Magers

Ronald Wayne Magers 82, of St. Joseph passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Mr. Magers has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Laveta P. Prawl

HIAWATHA, Kan. Laveta Pearl Prawl, 98, of Hiawatha, Kansas, died Jan. 8, 2021.Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information.

Frances L. Reeter

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Frances L. Reeter, 93, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Graveside services: Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, 11 a.m., Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Lawrence J. Schultz

Lawrence J. Larry Schultz, 83, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.