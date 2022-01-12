Late Notices

Jimmie J. Campbell Sr.

Jimmie Jay Campbell Sr., 65, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 10, 2022. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Arrangements by Rupp Funeral Home. www.ruppfuneral.com.

Shirley L. Helm

Shirley L. Helm, 69, St. Joseph, passed Jan. 9, 2022. Funeral Service Saturday, noon, Bullock Family Funeral Chapel, family will receive friends one hour before the service. Interment Ashland Cemetery. Arrangements: Bullock Family Funeral Chapel.

Ron Ogo

Ron Ogo 72, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 11, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home

Raymond Sauter

Raymond "Stink" Sauter, 59, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 11, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Beatrice Teaney

Beatrice Teaney, 89, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 11, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Donald Voss

HIAWATHA, Kan. Donald Voss, 90, of Hiawatha, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 10, 2022. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com

