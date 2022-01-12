Late Notices
Jimmie J. Campbell Sr.
Jimmie Jay Campbell Sr., 65, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 10, 2022. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Arrangements by Rupp Funeral Home. www.ruppfuneral.com.
Shirley L. Helm
Shirley L. Helm, 69, St. Joseph, passed Jan. 9, 2022. Funeral Service Saturday, noon, Bullock Family Funeral Chapel, family will receive friends one hour before the service. Interment Ashland Cemetery. Arrangements: Bullock Family Funeral Chapel.
Ron Ogo
Ron Ogo 72, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 11, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home
Raymond Sauter
Raymond "Stink" Sauter, 59, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 11, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Beatrice Teaney
Beatrice Teaney, 89, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 11, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Donald Voss
HIAWATHA, Kan. Donald Voss, 90, of Hiawatha, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 10, 2022. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
