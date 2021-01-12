Late Notices
Wanda Adams
Wanda Adams, 87, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Darlene Buter
EASTON, Mo. Frances D. Buter, 87, of Easton, MO passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower
Donald L. Dennis
HALE, Mo. Donald Louis Rusty Dennis, 88, died Monday, Jan.11, 2021. Graveside services: Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, 1 p.m., Hale Memory Gardens, Hale. Visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Hale.
Clarence "Sonny"
Garton
Clarence "Sonny" Garton, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Mr. Garton has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Interment at a later date in Sugar Creek Cemetery.
Craig Green
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Craig Green, 62, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Jan.9, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Hazel Hasting
GALLATIN, Mo. Hazel Hasting, 67, of Gallatin, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Ms. Hasting has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Rupp Funeral Home.
Katherine L. Knapp
Katherine L. Knapp, 97, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Ronald W. Magers
Ronald Wayne Magers 82, of St. Joseph passed away Sunday, Jan. 10. Mr. Magers has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date
William Parker
William Lee "Bill" Parker 73, of St. Joseph passed away Saturday on Jan. 9,.Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Glenn F. Shepherd
Glenn F. Shepherd, 87, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.