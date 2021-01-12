Late Notices

Wanda Adams

Wanda Adams, 87, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Darlene Buter

EASTON, Mo. Frances D. Buter, 87, of Easton, MO passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower

Donald L. Dennis

HALE, Mo. Donald Louis Rusty Dennis, 88, died Monday, Jan.11, 2021. Graveside services: Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, 1 p.m., Hale Memory Gardens, Hale. Visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Hale.

Clarence "Sonny"

Garton

Clarence "Sonny" Garton, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Mr. Garton has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Interment at a later date in Sugar Creek Cemetery.

Craig Green

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Craig Green, 62, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Jan.9, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Hazel Hasting

GALLATIN, Mo. Hazel Hasting, 67, of Gallatin, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Ms. Hasting has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Rupp Funeral Home.

Katherine L. Knapp

Katherine L. Knapp, 97, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Ronald W. Magers

Ronald Wayne Magers 82, of St. Joseph passed away Sunday, Jan. 10. Mr. Magers has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date

William Parker

William Lee "Bill" Parker 73, of St. Joseph passed away Saturday on Jan. 9,.Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Glenn F. Shepherd

Glenn F. Shepherd, 87, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.