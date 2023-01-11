WATHENA, Kan. Perry Andrew Chilcoat 46, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Jan. 10, 2023. Visitation 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, memorial service 7 p.m. Friday, Rupp Chapel. Arrangements are Rupp Funeral Home.
Albert L. Grable
STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. Albert Louis Grable, 89, of Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away Jan. 7, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Jan. 12, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, in Easton, Missouri. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Rosary at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Arrangements under Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel
Dawn Phillips
Dawn Phillips 48, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 10, 2023. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Richard Pittsenbarger
MAYSVILLE, Mo. Richard Pittsenbarger, 94, passed away Jan. 10, 2023. Funeral 10 a.m. Jan. 14, Turner Family Funeral Home, in Maysville, with burial immediately following at Fairport Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 13, at the funeral home. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Barbara Rushin
Barbara Rushin 75, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 10, 2023. Arrangements pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
