Late Notices
Dr. Jimmy L. Albright
Dr. Jimmy L. Albright, 79, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 10, 2022. Services 10 a.m. Thursday, Wyatt Park Baptist Church. www.meierhoffer.com.
Sarah Chipps
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Sarah Ruth Chipps, 91, passed away Jan. 7, 2022. Private family services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Thomas A. Gibbs
WHITE CLOUD, Kan. Thomas A. Gibbs, passed away Jan. 7, 2021. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Paul E. Majeske
Paul E. Majeske, 89, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 10, 2022. Service 10 a.m. Friday, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday evening.
Amber R Nagle
Amber R Nagle 24, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 7, 2022. Visitation 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, funeral services: 5 p.m., Jan. 14, at Rupp Funeral Home, www.ruppfuneral.com.
Donna J. Parkhurst
EAGLEVILLE, Mo. Donna Jean (Tull) Parkhurst, 81, Eagleville, Missouri, passed away Jan. 7, 2022. Services and burial 2:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at Payne Cemetery, Hatfield, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville. No scheduled family visitation. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
David Roger Solo
David Roger Solo, 84, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 10, 2022. Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. www.meierhoffer.com.
Brandon S. White
Brandon Scott White, 43, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 7, 2022. Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. simplifyfunerals.com
Jimmy C. Wiley
Jimmy C. Wiley, 86, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 9, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith and Sidenfaden Chapel.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
