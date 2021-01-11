Late Notices

Norma D. Beauchamp

Norma Deloris (Olney) Beauchamp, 88, of St. Joseph formerly of Albany, Missouri, passed away Jan. 8, 2021, at Living Community in St. Joseph.

Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at the First Baptist Church in Albany, with burial in the Prairie Chapel Cemetery, Denver, Missouri

Visitation: one hour prior to the service, on Thursday, at the church. Masks are required.

More information at: www.robersonpolleychapel.com.

Robert H. Deatherage

Robert "Bob" Henry Deatherage Sr. 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday Jan. 8, 2021.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Hazel Hastings

Hazel Hastings, 67, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday Jan. 9, 2021.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp funeral Home

Harold D Howser

HIGHLAND, Kan. Harold D Howser Jr., 78, of Highland, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Kerry Klein

Kerry Klein, 69, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 8,. 2021.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.