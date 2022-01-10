Late Notices
H. Dale Hoeppner
TARKIO, Mo. Herbert Dale Hoeppner, 84, Tarkio, passed away Jan. 8, 2022, Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 12, 2022, Tarkio Presbyterian Church, Tarkio.
Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 11, 2022 at Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com.
Joann Taylor
STANBERRY, Mo. Joann Taylor, 84, formally of Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away Jan. 8, 2022, at her daughters home in Stanberry.
Funeral services: 12. p.m. Noon, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Turner Family Funeral Home in Stewartsville.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 12, 2022,. at the Turner Family Funeral Home in Stewartsville.
Christian Burial to follow at Ashland Cemetery in St. Joseph.
More information at: turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
