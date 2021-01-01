Late Notices

Nina Francis

Nina Francis, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

James Stover

TRIMBLE, Mo. James Henry Lane Stover, 80 of Trimble, Missouri, passed away Dec. 30, 2020. Funeral Services with Military Honors: 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3 Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Edgerton

Thomas F.

Trauernicht III

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. Thomas F. "Tom" Trauernicht III, 47, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 Funeral Services will be 2 pm, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. Interment: Westlawn Cemetery in DeKalb, Missouri. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.