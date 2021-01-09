Late Notices
Ronald E. Carron
HIAWATHA, Kan. Ronald Eugene Carron, 78, of Hiawatha, Kanss, died Jan. 1, 2021. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome for obituary/service information
Maxine McCoy
MARTINSVILLE, Mo. Laura Maxine McCoy, 95, Martinsville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6. Maxine has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. There are no scheduled services. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
James K. Novotny
SEVERENCE, Kan. James K. Jim Novotny, of Severance, KS, died Saturday, Jan. 2, He was 80. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information.
Troy L. Simon
Troy Lee Simon 46, of St. Joseph passed away unexpectedly Friday on Jan. 8, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Douglas A. Spratt
SANFORD, Fla. Douglas Anthony Spratt 59, died on Jan. 4. Memorial service with Live Streaming 10:30 a.m., on Saturday Jan. 16, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. www.heatonbowmansmith.com
Carol L. Vonderschmidt
HIAWATHA, Kan. Carol Lee Vonderschmidt, 80, of rural Hiawatha, died Jan. 8, 2021 Service2 p.m. January 15, Northridge Church, Sabetha. Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.