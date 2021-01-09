Late Notices

Ronald E. Carron

HIAWATHA, Kan. Ronald Eugene Carron, 78, of Hiawatha, Kanss, died Jan. 1, 2021. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome for obituary/service information

Maxine McCoy

MARTINSVILLE, Mo. Laura Maxine McCoy, 95, Martinsville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6. Maxine has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. There are no scheduled services. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

James K. Novotny

SEVERENCE, Kan. James K. Jim Novotny, of Severance, KS, died Saturday, Jan. 2, He was 80. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information.

Troy L. Simon

Troy Lee Simon 46, of St. Joseph passed away unexpectedly Friday on Jan. 8, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Douglas A. Spratt

SANFORD, Fla. Douglas Anthony Spratt 59, died on Jan. 4. Memorial service with Live Streaming 10:30 a.m., on Saturday Jan. 16, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. www.heatonbowmansmith.com

Carol L. Vonderschmidt

HIAWATHA, Kan. Carol Lee Vonderschmidt, 80, of rural Hiawatha, died Jan. 8, 2021 Service2 p.m. January 15, Northridge Church, Sabetha. Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.