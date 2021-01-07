Late Notices

Doris D. Bowes

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Doris Dean Bowes, 94, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Graveside services: Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, 11 a.m., Avalon Cemetery, Avalon, Missouri. For more information, www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe

Kim F. Courtney

ROSENDALE, Mo. Kim F. Courtney, 66, Rosendale, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Services will be held at a later date. Inurnment Everett Cemetery, Frazier (Gower), Missouri. Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Sharla D. Goff

BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. Sharla DeAnn Goff, Burlington Junction, Missouri, died Jan. 1, 2021. Services, Friday, Jan. 8, Bluebird Crossing Event Center, Quitman,Missouri, 2 p.m. Interment, Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction. www.andrewshannfuneralhome.com.

Cora L. Rullman

Cora L. (Watson) Rullman, 96, St. Joseph, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment will follow at Ashland Cemetery. www.heatonbowmansmith.com.

Linda L. Simpson

Linda Lou Simpson, 66, of St Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Memorial Service: 2pm, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Alice J. Stegall

Alice J. Stegall, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 6, 2021. Services are pending at the Chamberlain Funeral Home in Mound City.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.