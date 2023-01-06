Betty L. Clayton, 92 of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 1, 2023. A private funeral service and interment will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel
Bonnie L. Hughes
ROCK PORT, Mo. Bonnie Lee Hughes, 71, Rock Port, passed away Jan. 1, 2023. There are no scheduled memorial services. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Joseph Mattic
CAMERON, Mo. Joseph Mattic, 54, Cameron, Missouri, passed away Jan. 4, 2023. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Danny L. Perry
Danny Lee Perry, 64, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 5, 2023; Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Monday. Funeral services 10 a.m. Tuesday, Rupp Funeral Home. interment Memorial Park Cemetery. arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.
Carolyn Shear
BLUE EYE, Mo. Carolyn Shear, 77, Blue Eye, Missouri, formally St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 5, 2023. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Zach Taylor
Zach Taylor 34, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 4, 2023. Mr. Taylor has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Service will be 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Rupp Funeral Home. www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
