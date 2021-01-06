Late Notices

John A. Brubeck

GLADSTONE, Mo. John A. Brubeck, 79 of Gladstone, Missouri, passed away Jan. 3, 2021. Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville. Burial: Goss Cemetery

Wilma L. Corbin

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Wilma Lee Corbin, 98, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Graveside services: Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, 10 a.m., Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Alice Richardson

Alice Richardson, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Funeral services: p.m., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home., Mrs. Richardson will be cremated following services.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.