Late Notices

Connie M. Andrus

CAMERON, Mo. Connie Melvin Andrus, 93, Cameron, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Verlin E. Long

MAITLAND, Mo. Verlin Eugene Long, 72, of Maitland, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 202. Private Family Services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 7, under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, Missouri.

Larry Meyerdirk

Larry Meyerdirk, 76, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory

Richard A. Roberts

Richard A. Roberts, 87, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Graveside Service and Interment 10 a.m. Friday, Mount Auburn Cemetery. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.

Bette J. Williams

OREGON, Mo. Bette J. Williams, 96, of Oregon, passed away at the Oregon Care Center on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Services are pending at the Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.