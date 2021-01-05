Late Notices
Connie M. Andrus
CAMERON, Mo. Connie Melvin Andrus, 93, Cameron, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Verlin E. Long
MAITLAND, Mo. Verlin Eugene Long, 72, of Maitland, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 202. Private Family Services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 7, under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, Missouri.
Larry Meyerdirk
Larry Meyerdirk, 76, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
Richard A. Roberts
Richard A. Roberts, 87, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Graveside Service and Interment 10 a.m. Friday, Mount Auburn Cemetery. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.
Bette J. Williams
OREGON, Mo. Bette J. Williams, 96, of Oregon, passed away at the Oregon Care Center on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Services are pending at the Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.
