Judy A. Buhman
Judy Ann Buhman, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 3, 2023. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 6 at Rupp Funeral Home. www.ruppfuneral.com.
Robert P. Candler
STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. Robert P. Candler, 80, passed away Jan. 1, 2023. Service: noon Jan. 7, at Turner family Funeral home in Stewartsville, Missouri. Visitation one hour before service. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Patrick S. Cassity
Patrick Stephen Cassity, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 1, 2023. Celebration of Life Ashland United Methodist Church on Jan. 28 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Scott Chaney
TARKIO, Mo. Scott Bird Chaney, 59, Tarkio, passed away Jan. 1, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 5, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. No visitation. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Jerry Conard
MOORESVILLE, Mo. Jerry Conard 77, of Mooresville, Missouri, passed away Jan. 2, 2023. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Funeral 10 a.m. Jan. 6, at Rupp Funeral Home. www.ruppfuneral.com.
Larry D. Gardner
Larry Dino Dean Gardner, 58, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 1, 2023. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Dino will be cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home following visitation. www.ruppfuneral.com
Donald Guinn
Donald Guinn, 64, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 4, 2023. Visitation 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 11, Rupp Funeral Home. Arrangments Rupp Funeral Home.
Wesley A. Hartms
WEATHERBY, Mo. Wesley Alvin Harms, age 97, passed away Jan. 2, 2023. Funeral 11 a.m. Jan. 6 at Turner Family Funeral Home, Maysville, Missouri. Visitation one hour prior to funeral service. Burial at Hopewell Cemetery, Weatherby, Missouri. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Willem Kwappenberg
MAYSVILLE, Mo. Willem Kwappenberg, 76, passed away December 30, 2022. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Frances McBrayer
HAMILTON, Mo. Frances McBrayer, 93, Hamilton, passed on December 24, 2022. Services are pending at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. www.bramfuneralservices.com
Ruth E.Schellhorn
Ruth Elaine Schellhorn, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 31, 2022. Funeral 11 a.m. Jan. 5, at Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Ms. Schellhorn will be cremated following services. Inurnment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery. www.ruppfuneral.com
