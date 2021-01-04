Late Notices
Dorothy M. Carter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Dorothy Maxine Carter, 84, Kansas City, formerly of Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at her home.
Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg..
Burial: McFall Cemetery, McFall, Missouri.
Visitation: 10:30 to 11: a.m. Wednesday at Roberson funeral home, where social distancing will be observed and masks recommended.
More information at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
Susan E. Ide
EASTON, Mo. Susan Elaine Ide 71, of Easton, passed away Jan. 1, 2021.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Funeral services: 10 a.m. Friday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Arrangements: Rupp Funeral Home.
Peggy S. Rahe
HIAWATHA, Kan. Peggy Sue Rahe, 87, Longtime Hiawatha resident, died Dec. 30, 2020, at the Hiawatha Hospital.
More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
Evelyn Reynolds
FOREST CITY, Mo. Evelyn Reynolds, 73, of Forest City, passed away Jan. 2, 2021, at the Oregon care center.
Services: pending, at the Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri.
Ethel Swank
Ethel Swank, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 1, 2021.
NOTICE: family members, please contact Rupp Funeral Home.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
