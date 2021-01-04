Late Notices

Dorothy M. Carter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Dorothy Maxine Carter, 84, Kansas City, formerly of Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at her home.

Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg..

Burial: McFall Cemetery, McFall, Missouri.

Visitation: 10:30 to 11: a.m. Wednesday at Roberson funeral home, where social distancing will be observed and masks recommended.

More information at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

Susan E. Ide

EASTON, Mo. Susan Elaine Ide 71, of Easton, passed away Jan. 1, 2021.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Funeral services: 10 a.m. Friday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Arrangements: Rupp Funeral Home.

Peggy S. Rahe

HIAWATHA, Kan. Peggy Sue Rahe, 87, Longtime Hiawatha resident, died Dec. 30, 2020, at the Hiawatha Hospital.

More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.

Evelyn Reynolds

FOREST CITY, Mo. Evelyn Reynolds, 73, of Forest City, passed away Jan. 2, 2021, at the Oregon care center.

Services: pending, at the Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri.

Ethel Swank

Ethel Swank, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 1, 2021.

NOTICE: family members, please contact Rupp Funeral Home.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.