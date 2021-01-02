Late Notices
H. Reed Gebhards
ROCK PORT, Mo. H. Reed Gebhards, 88, Rock Port, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port.
Funeral Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
There is no family visitation.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
More information at: www.minterfuneralchapels.com.
Peggy A. Stottlemyre
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Peggy Ann Stottlemyre, 79, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
Mass: 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.