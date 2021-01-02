Late Notices

H. Reed Gebhards

ROCK PORT, Mo. H. Reed Gebhards, 88, Rock Port, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port.

Funeral Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.

There is no family visitation.

Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.

More information at: www.minterfuneralchapels.com.

Peggy A. Stottlemyre

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Peggy Ann Stottlemyre, 79, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

Mass: 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.