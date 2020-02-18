Late Notices

William H. Bud

Blanton

BETHANY, Mo. William Homer Bud Blanton, 94, passed away at Crestview Nursing Home, in Bethany, on Feb. 15, 2020.

Graveside service and burial: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Grandview Cemetery, Albany. There will be no calling hours at the funeral home.

Online condolences:

www.robersonpolleychapel.com

Rita M. Cressley

AMITY, Mo. Rita Marie Cressley, 66, Amity, passed away Feb. 14, 2020.

Services: 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.

Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service.

Burial: Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, Missouri.

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Melvin J. Praiswater

SAVANNAH, Mo. Melvin J. Praiswater, 90, of Savannah, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.

The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, followed by a Memorial service at 11 a.m., also at our chapel.

Inurnment, with full military honors, at the Savannah Cemetery will follow the service.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.