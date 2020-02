Late Notices

Mary S. Anderson

Mary S. Anderson, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

Per her wishes, she has been cremated, under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Frank Peters

HIAWATHA, Kan. Frank Peters, 90, of rural Hiawatha, died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Hiawatha hospital.

Arrangements: pending, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, in Hiawatha. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.