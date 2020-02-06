Late Notices

Frank Nichols

AMAZONIA, Mo. Frank Nichols, 83, Amazonia, passed away Feb. 5, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, in St. Joseph.

Grayson E. L. Seiler

Grayson Eugene Lee Seiler, 3, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Laura C. Owens

Laura C. Owens, 76, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.