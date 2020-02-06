Late Notices
Frank Nichols
AMAZONIA, Mo. Frank Nichols, 83, Amazonia, passed away Feb. 5, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, in St. Joseph.
Grayson E. L. Seiler
Grayson Eugene Lee Seiler, 3, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Laura C. Owens
Laura C. Owens, 76, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.